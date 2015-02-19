Watch Video: Lady Says Ghanaian Men Don’t Last Long in Bed

19.02.2015
This young lady claims all the Ghanaian men she has dated don’t last long in bed. She says their maximum longevity during sex is about 2 minutes.

According to the lady, some of the men even get to their orgasm within seconds… Do you agree with her?

Watch the video below:

  1. mc supreme says:
    February 28, 2015 at 7:53 pm

    ghanaians ladys talk tooo moch

  2. mc supreme says:
    February 28, 2015 at 8:11 pm

    the lady who is claim that, all the ghanaians she has dated dont power well should call me. power master on this no=0275519092

  3. Lavaughn says:
    March 18, 2015 at 3:45 pm

    Sweetheart, please understand that you CANNOT have a connection to experience the pleasusre if you are sleeping with any male with a damn penis…2 minutes? That is your fault, not his! Value yourself…SMH

  4. richard addo says:
    April 17, 2015 at 11:43 pm

    then call me and try me 0277758273,let us meet pls

  5. Markmain says:
    June 5, 2015 at 7:00 pm

    So are u selling urself online looking for someone who can last 2hrs, then my lady u are just a sex material not a a gf or a wife …… This stupid video u made is not gonna make u popular….. U hv ruined ur dignity…. Bitch

  6. King Adams says:
    July 9, 2015 at 9:57 am

    Huuuuuum my dear sister you have a big problem please check yourself and stop blaming men for nothing maybe you go a wrong way. sometimes things go like that ok

  7. bolagold says:
    October 9, 2015 at 7:14 pm

    Is a big sickness mama if a so called man can’t performed very well expecialy on BED such guy is woman is also wrong if u must take drink befor u can perfor, men she is wright abeg SEXY MAMA DONT TRY NIGERIANS EXPECIALY me lol!!!!!!

  8. bolagold says:
    October 9, 2015 at 7:17 pm

    Attention pls babe don’t !

  9. show says:
    March 8, 2016 at 8:29 am

    eeeii come try me too ohh

