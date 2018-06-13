Watch Video: Lady Attempts To Rape Wizkid At Ghana Meets Naija Concert

This beautiful young lady could not control her emotions during the performance of Wizkid at the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija concert which came off at the Fantasy Dorm in Accra.

A few minutes into his performance, from nowhere, this lady jump unto the stage and grabbed Wizkid like a toy but then the bodyguards quickly to save the situation by taking the lady off stage.

It was as if she was possess by some demons. Why will you jump into a stage to disrupt the performance of your favorite artiste?



Watch the video below:

