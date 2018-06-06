Watch Video: Kuami Eugene “Fight” aayalolo Task Force on the Street

Hiplife artiste, Kuami Eugene was captured on video in a heated argument with the aayalolo Task Force for clamping his vehicle after he park at a wrong side of the road.

Hiplife artiste didn’t accept the fact that he was at fault. Instead of pleading with the aayalolo Task Force to remove the clamp on the tyres of his vehicle, he rather lost his temper.

Passersby had to come his rescue and pleaded with the Task Force to let him go. Luck was on his side today.

Watch the video below:

