Watch Video: Koo Ntakra ‘Disses’ Shatta Wale at MTN Pulse campus invasion

Rapper, Koo Ntakra was captured on video dissing Shatta wale during his performance at the MTN Pulse campus invasion with UG SRC Week celebrations.

The season two MTN Hitmaker winner seems to have thrown a jab at Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale by describing the size of this mouth as large.

We all know Yaa Pono was the first person to make fun of Shatta Wale after he called him “Gbee naabu” in a song.

A few months ago, Shatta Wale fans beat up Yaa Pono’s Manager during a performance on stage because of the “Gbee naabu” song.

Watch the video below:

