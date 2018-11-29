Watch Video: Kokoveli & His Friend Fired My “Tango” Because of a Passport – Lady alleges

A lady (name withheld) claims she was forced to sleep with hip life artist, Kokoveli and his friend because of a passport.

According to the lady, she went to Kokoveli to help her in securing a passport but then hip-life artist took advantage of the situation to enter her “tango”.

After he was done with her, he started spreading rumors that she had stolen his mobile phone. At this point, we can’t confirm the authenticity of her claims.

Hopefully, Kokoveli will respond to her claims.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: