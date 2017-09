Police Superintendent, Kofi Sarpong, nearly escape death in a fatal accident which occurred at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

According to reports, the car was completely damage but then the five occupants in the vehicle which includes Kofi Sarpong miraculously escaped unhurt.

The driver who caused the accident disappeared from the scene but then there are efforts are underway to apprehend the runaway driver.

We Thank God for their lives.

