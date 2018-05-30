Watch Video: Kennedy Agyapong Threatens To Destroy Anas For Exposing GFA President

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has launched a astonishing attack on anas aremeyaw anas for exposing corrupt practices in Ghana football.

According to the member of Parliament, anas aremeyaw anas intentionally trap his victims and then blackmail to enrich himself. I can say for the fact that, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is either corrupt or is trying to protect a corrupt friend.

We all know anas aremeyaw anas has been helping to expose corrupt practices in Ghana for a while now. Instead of attacking him, we should rather encourage him.

