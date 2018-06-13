Watch Video: Kennedy Agyapong Sister “Fires” Afia Schwarzenegger

The sister of Kennedy Agyapong has decided to jump into the war between his brother and Afia Schwarzenegger.

She recorded a video of herself warning Afia Schwar to stop insulting her brother or else she was going to locate Afia and give her a good beating.

I was surprise when I watched the video. Is the sister saying she did not hear Kennedy Agyapong insulting people in this country? Maybe she thinks Kennedy Agyapong is the only one who has the rights to insult.

If she has any advice, she should rather give it to her brother.

