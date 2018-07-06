Watch Video: Kennedy Agyapong Clashes With Anas at Joyfm

Member of Parliament for Assin North, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and Anas Aremeyaw were separately invited for an interview on both Joyfm or Adom TV.

When Kennedy Agyapong got to the studio, I thought he would’ve confronted Anas Aremeyaw at the premises of Joyfm but then he just kept quiet and went into the studio for his interview.

After the interview, he went back to his car and drove away as if he didn’t know Anas was being interview in a different room.

Watch the video below:

