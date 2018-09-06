Watch Video: Ken Agyapong Showcases His Dancing Skills Instead of Being In Parliament

Controversial Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong was captured on video showcasing his weird dance moves at a party, instead of sitting in Parliament to make laws.

The records shows that he doesn’t participate in parliamentary discourse, but then he is always making noise on radio stations. It’s as if he was voted into Parliament to talk on radio.

If he has passion for talking on radio or dancing, he should just resign from Parliament and focus on his passion.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: