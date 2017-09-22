Watch Video: Jinapor, Otiko Take Selfie As Akufo-Addo Delivers Address at UN General Assembly

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba and Deputy Chief of Staff Abu Jinapor was captured on video taking selfie while the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was delivering a speech at UN General Assembly.

These two government officials were suppose to focus on the President’s speech instead of behaving as if they were school kids in a Mall.

This is an embarrassment to the government and the whole nation. At least they should have waited for the President to finish with the speech before doing whatever they wanted to do.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: