Watch Video: I’ve Not Had Sex For Six Years – Maame Dokono

Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has revealed exclusively in a recent interview that she has not had sex in a whole six years.

The confident actress told Delay on the popular ‘Delay Show’ that she has lived a sex free life for almost six years now and she is not ready to the remarry.

She also added that, she does not feel for sex one bit.

She said;

“I don’t feel for sex, I have not had sex for also six years now and am happy”

When asked if she needs a man, she replied NO.

Watch the interview below

Source: peacefmonline

Kokonsa: