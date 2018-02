Shatta Wale’s Mother is very angry about the fact that some Pastors are prophesying about the death of his son Shatta Wale.

Apparently, the mother of Shatta Wale is an Ewe from the Volta Region and she claim she was heading to her village in the Volta Region to protect her son from the evil Pastors.

As you can see, the death prophesy has put fear in both Shatta Wale and the family. Let’s wait and see how things will unfold.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: