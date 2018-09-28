Watch Video: I Invested $5 Millions Dollars Into MenzGold – Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has revealed the fact that he invested close to $5 Millions Dollars into MenzGold.

He went further to say he even recommended some investors from abroad to come and invest into MenzGold so he doesn’t understand why some Political elements were advising him not to talk about how the government was handling the issue.

Dancehall artiste was angry to the point that, he basically rain insults at the Political elements who made attempts to advise him.

Watch the video below:

