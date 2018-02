Bulldog, the former Manager of Shatta Wale has finally forgiven Shatta Wale after their sudden break up a few years ago.

According to Bulldog, he spoke with his wife before deciding to forgive Shatta Wale. He went further to say he was now focus on building the brand of Shatta Wale.

It’s good to see them back together again but then let’s hope they don’t fight again.

Watch the video below:

