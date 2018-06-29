Watch Video: I Can Buy 5 Rolls Royce Instantly – Bishop Obinim

Controversial Pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim was captured on video boasting about the fact that he could purchased five new Rolls Royce car if he desires.

Bishop Obinim claims he has invested a lot money into businesses in Dubai and Europe to enable him make more money. He went further to say he was a rich man because he had a lot of money in his bank accounts around the world.

Hopefully, his church members will advice themselves after watching this video. If they continue giving him money, he will continue misusing it on unnecessary things.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: