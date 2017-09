Ghanaian Comedian popularly known as Funny Face has finally come out to reveal how he nearly killed myself after he found out the wife was sleeping with other men apart from him.

According to Funny Face, he went to the extent of installing a tracking device in the car of his wife to monitor her movement, Lo and behold he discovered alot of secrets about his wife.

Apparently, he rushed into the marriage without doing proper background checks on his ex-wife.

Kokonsa: