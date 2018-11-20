Watch Video: Hardship In Ghana Causes Big Rats To Fight In Public Over Food

It seems we the human beings are not the only ones feeling the hardship in Ghana. These two rats were captured on video in a bloody fight on the street of Kumasi magazine after one of them ate the food that was meant for his little children.

On a normal day, these rats would have run for their lives as soon as they saw a human being getting closer to them but then these ones ignored the fact that human being were cheering them on as they fought in the middle of the street in broad day light.

It was as though they were ready to die.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: