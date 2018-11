One of Ghana’s finest heptathlete, Margaret Simpson was spotted at a market selling cooking oil to make a living for herself and the family.

She has won countless laurels for Ghana, both locally and internationally, but then it’s reported she has still not received her bonus after most of these events.

Our politicians are just interested in buying expensive V8 Car for themselves. They don’t care about the ordinary citizens.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: