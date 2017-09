Legendary Ghanaian Rapper, Reggie Rockstone talks about how Ghanaians hate each other for no reason when he shared his thoughts in an Instagram video.

According to him, Ghanaians don’t support things made in Ghana by Ghanaians. He gave an example by stating the fact that some Ghanaian are saying bad things about Kwame Nkrumah just to tarnish his image and also made him look bad in the eyes of the public.

Watch the video below:

