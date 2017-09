A Ghanaian Pastor was seen in a video selling a miracle soap to congregation for 100GHc each during a Sunday church service in Accra.

The sad was that, the poor people at the church didn’t see nothing wrong with it. They believe the soap will some how change their fortunes.

Until Christians focus on reading the bible properly, these fake pastors will continue to milk money out of them.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: