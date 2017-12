A young Ghanaian Gay was bold enough to confesses on Live TV about the fact that he has taste for tall looking men like the musician, Elom Adablah, better known by his stage name E.L.

According to the young man, he believe he was born GAY and so he doesn’t have a problem with it. He went further to say his parent were aware of his sexual orientation.

During the interview, he gave further details of how he started having taste for men.

Watch the video below:

