A Ghanaian Police Officer was captured on CCTV stealing a mobile phone while on duty at the Marina Shopping Mall in Accra.

A customer mistakenly left his mobile phone at one of the shop at the Mall. Somehow the Police officer saw the mobile phone on a desk at the shop and then pretended as if he was doing his normal routine security checks.

Instead of drawing the shop owner’s attention to the phone on the desk, he quickly took it and went away.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: