Watch Video: Ghana Gay Traditional Council Responds To Ghanaians over Homosexual Comments

General NewsDecember 1, 2017

This Ghanaian citizen (name withheld) claim to be the spokesperson for the Gay Traditional Council in Ghana.

Apparently, they have had a meeting to discuss how to plan a demonstration over the legalization of Homosexuality in Ghana.

According to spokesperson, they came to the conclusion to put a hold on their demonstration because they were not ready for the legalization of Homosexuality in Ghana at the moment and so Ghanaians shouldn’t be worried.

