A Ghanaian young man (name withheld) posted a video of himself playing in the snow like a little kid as he sends shout-out to his family back in Ghana.

Apparently, the gentleman traveled to the United States recently and so he was happy to see snow for the first time.

The weather was very cold. Instead of keeping himself warm, he didn’t to take off his outfit and then jump into the freezing cold weather.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: