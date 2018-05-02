Watch Video: Gay Man Attempts To Rape Another Man in Public

These two Gay men were spotted struggling with each other after a misunderstanding broke out between them over who’s next to take it in their “trumu”.

Apparently, the one in jeans trousers ‘hammered’ his friend..When it was his turn to be ‘hammered’, he wanted to run away.

According to the man in the jeans trousers, he had to run away because his friend’s “thing” was too big and so he was scared to take it in his “trumu”.

This incident occurred at Zambian.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: