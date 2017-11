Comedian, Funny Face and Togolese football legend Emmanuel Adebayor were captured on video dancing to Captain Planet’s Viral ‘Obi Agye Obi Girl’ song which is currently trending.

It’s looks as though Adebayor invited his friends to his house for a little enjoyment. As we all know, Funny Face is one of his best friends in Ghana and so anytime he is in town, he invites him to his house.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: