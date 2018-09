The Freestyle Rap king from Nima was invited to R2Bees home in Tema for some discussion. According to reports, he met only Omar Sterling at home.

Supa was excited to met one of his favorite hip-life artiste in Ghana. He was offered the opportunity to touch some of the awards R2Bees won during their music career.

Let’s hope R2Bees feature him in one of their songs.

Watch the video below:

