A former member of VVIP, Promzy Afrika was spotted together with prodigal as they both sent a message about the Real VIP Group is Back Again.

Nobody knows who brokered peace to enable the group come back together again. Promzy recently posted a video attacking Reggie Rockstone, who is a new member of the group.

With this new reunion, I’m wondering if Reggie Rockstone will still be a member of the group.

Watch the video below:

