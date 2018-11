A young Female Rapper called Myra Stardoms has released a video of herself rapping in different languages as she hit hard on Nana Akufo Addo’s Government.

The content of her rap reveals how she has become disappointed in Nana Addo’s government for not fulfilling the promises they made during the 2016 election period.

To be honest, I enjoyed her rap. I think she has talent. Hopefully, we will hear more from her.

Watch the video below:

