Watch Video: Fella Makafui Weeps at the Launch of Her New Products

Actress, Fella Makafui was seen weeping like a baby when she was delivering a speech at the launch of her new products.

I thought she was acting because her weeping didn’t last for 2 seconds. All of a sudden, she became normal again and then went ahead to finish her speech.

Fella has been in the news lately for the wrong reasons. The media will talk about you when you become famous. This is one of the advantage of becoming famous. She must get use to it.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: