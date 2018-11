Young actress, Fella Makafui was seen in a video sharing some romantic moments with his new found boyfriend, Medikal.

What caught my attention was the way Fella was trying to run away from the kisses of her boyfriend. It was as though Medikal was going too deep and she wanted to find a way to stop him.

To be honest, I still don’t believe in their relationship. I feel they are just doing it for hype. Lets see how it ends.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: