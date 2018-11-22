Watch Video: Fella Makafui Angry Boyfriend Takes Away Her Cars Over Medikal Love Affair

Young actress, Fella Makafui has got herself into trouble with her rich boyfriend after it was recently reported she was now dating Medikal.

According to eyewithness, the rich boyfriend was the one who bought the luxurious cars for her with the notion that she will stay loyal to him but then he was shocked to watch a video of Fella Makafui kissing Medikal.

On top of that, they were always posting videos of themselves on social media. The rich boyfriend didn’t understand why he will spend so much a lady and then other man will be enjoying her.

Instead of settling the matter with Fella, he decided to hire some thugs from Nima to take away the cars he bought for Fella Makafui.

