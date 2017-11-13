Watch Video: Fake Miracle Pastors Exposed By a Ghanaian

This man (name withheld) revealed how he usually takes money from Pastors and then agree to be used for their fake miracle at their churches.

According to him, he was recently walking on the street when another pastor approach him with a deal to help deceive his church members.

In this deal, he was supposed to act as if he couldn’t walk at all. He accepted the deal and charge them 200 Ghana cedis.

True to his word, he went to the church and did exactly as he was instructed to do.

Watch the video below:

