Watch Video: Exposed – Patapaa Explains How Lilwin Tried To Steal His Song

Swedru born musician, Patapaa has come out to explain how Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin tried desperately to steal his popular One Corner song.

According to Patapaa, Lilwin’s manager initially called to convince him about doing a collaboration with the Kumawood actor, but then he suspected they didn’t have good intentions and so he ignore him.

Later on, Lilwin himself called to convince him about the possibility of a collaboration.

Honestly, I don’t understand why Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin is desperate to have his name attached to this song. Is Lilwin now a musician or what?

Watch the video below:

