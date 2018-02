Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo has launched a astonishing attack on fellow actress, Fella Makafui for claiming she works hard to make money.

According to Efia Odo, Ghanaian actors don’t make enough money from acting in movies and so she was confident Fella Makafui sleeps with Politicians to get money and cars.

It is obvious Efia Odo is just jealous. She spoke without evidence. What’s her business if the young lady decides to sleep with Politicians?

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: