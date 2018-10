Elder sister of late award-winning dancehall act Ebony Reigns, Foriwaa Opoku Kwarteng posted a video of herself showcasing her vocal prowess.

According to reports, The father, Nana Poku Kwarteng aka “Starboy” is secretly grooming Foriwaa Opoku to take over from where Ebony left.

They are currently planning on coaching her to sing the unreleased songs of the late Ebony, real name Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng.

Watch the video below:

