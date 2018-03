Franky Kuri was the lady who died together with Ebony Reigns in a gruesome car accident on the Sunyani Kumasi road. She was actually Ebony’s friend.

Ebony’s Parents went to the burial service to pay their last respect to their daughter’s friend Franky Kuri.

During the church service, they were captured on video crying bitterly.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: