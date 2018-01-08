Watch Video: Ebony Showcases Her Underpants While Dancing On Stage

Female dancehall artist, popularly known as Ebony Reigns is in the news again for the wrong reasons. According reports, she intentionally showcased her under-pant while performing on stage.

In the video, you could see that she wanted her fans to see sexy looking body. The outfit she wore during her performance was not decent.

As she was performing, she intentionally bend down to showcase her underwear and the fan were also happy to “watch free show”.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: