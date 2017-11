Dancehall artist, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng also known as Ebony Reigns was the talk of town after she performed on stage during the 4SYTE TV Awards.

Ebony actually went on stage with a dress that showcased her buttocks and thighs.

Interestingly, her music career has been on the rise and so I don’t understand why she still wants to seek attention with these kind of crazy dress.

Watch the video below:

