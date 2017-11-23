Watch Video: Ebony Showcase Her Big “Crocodile” in Public

Dancehall artist, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng also known as Ebony Reigns was spotted in an outfit that exposed her big “Crocodile” at the 4SYTE Awards.

The sad part was that, she didn’t see nothing wrong with her outfit. She was happily displaying her “goodies” for the cameras. This Up-and coming Dancehall artist is really trying hard to portray herself as a bad girl but then it’s getting out of hand.

Gone were the days when it was difficult to even see a lady’s thigh. With the help of celebrities like Ebony, young ladies are willing to showcases their “crocodile” for free.

Watch the video below:

