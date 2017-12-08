Watch Video: Ebony Pushes Brella Twice While Performing – Leave Me Alone

Female dancehall artist, popularly known as Ebony Reigns was showcasing her s3xy dance moves while performing her latest song hustle with an artiste called Brella.

All of the sudden, Brella hold her waist and wanted to dance with Ebony but then she refused and then pushed him away as if he was a stranger.

Nobody knows why she reacted that way but then it’s embarrassing. I have seen Ebony dance with a total stranger and so I don’t understand why refused to dance with an artiste she featured on her song.

