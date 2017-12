Ghanaian Actress and TV Presenter Joselyn Dumas has revealed the fact that she doesn’t have a problem engaging in threesome with a friend.

This is a shocking revelation. We all believed Joselyn Dumas was a decent woman with morals and so I wonder why she made such a statement. Is she encouraging this abominable act?

Joselyn Dumas made this comment during the “Keeping it Real With Joselyn Dumas”, TV show.



Watch the video below:

