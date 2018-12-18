Watch Video: Diamond Appiah Threatens To Reveal Dirty Secrets about Vicky Zugah

Singer and actress Diamond Appiah has recorded a video of herself as she threatens to reveal dirty secrets about fellow actress, Vicky Zugah.

According to Diamond Appiah, she recently found out Vicky Zugah insulted her during an interview. Looking at the way Diamond Appiah is responding to the insults, she seems to be really offended.

Diamond Appiah claims she helped Vicky Zugah in the past. The rumor making rounds is that she connected her to sugar daddys.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: