Controversal sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyeman popularly known as Countryman Songo attempted to commit suicide by standing in the middle of the road during the memorial service of KABA.

According to reports, he was so sad to the point that he could not control himself during the memorial service.

Instead of sitting down quietly, he went to take alcohol mixed with weed to enable him deal with the situation.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: