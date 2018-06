Sports Presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo has finally announce his return to AdomTV Fire 4 Fire Sport show.

A few weeks ago, it was rumored he had left AdomTV and joined Zylophone media. According to reports, he was sacked because he questioned the President Nana Addo about the corrupt activities of Ghana Football Association.

It’s official, he is coming back and so watch out. We all miss him.

