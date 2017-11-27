Watch Video: Country Man Songo dancing with GFA President Kwasi Nyantakyi

Controversal Sports Presenter, Countryman Songo was surprisingly captured on video dancing with his sworn enemy Kwesi Nyantakyi during KABA’s one week memorial.

Songo has been criticising President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi for years.

The two are even in court, with Nyantakyi seeking a 2 million cedi defamation suit against Songo for making some allegations of fraud relating to Kwesi Nyantakyi.

At this moment, we don’t know if they are now friends.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: