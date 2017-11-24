Watch Video: Business Man Carry His Mother’s Dead Body In Helicopter To The Village

A Ghanaian business man surprise the inhabitants of a town called Mim in the Brong-Ahafo Region when he decided to carry his mother’s dead body in a Helicopter to the village for burial.

The town folks rushed to the scene with excitement to catch a glimpse of the helicopter as it conveyed the corpse to the place.

Apparently, most of the town folks have not seen a helicopter in their lifetime, not to talk of it conveying a corpse to the burial ground.

Watch the video below:

