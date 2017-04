A few days ago, it was reported the boxer slapped a lady for refusing to kiss him. Apparently, Bukom Banku never slapped the lady.

According to Bukom Banku, some people are trying hard to tarnish his imagine by always coming up with stories about the fact that he always beats women for no reason.

He said ” I Support NDC and I’m campaigning for the President so people want my down fall.”

If Bukom Banku really slapped this lady, he would have admitted it.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: