Watch Video: Bride Rejects Groom’s Kiss at Wedding Because of Mouth Odor

A video appears to show a Bride refusing to hug and kiss her husband-to-be during a traditional wedding ceremony.

According to an eyewitness, the woman told the husband to brush her teeth when they woke-up in the morning but he rather went to take alcohol.

During the wedding ceremony, she found it difficult to breath anytime the husband spoke to her.

The situation made her angry to the point that she didn’t want to kiss her husband-to-be during the wedding ceremony.

